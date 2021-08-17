iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCA opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.