iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 639,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

