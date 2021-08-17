iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.