iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

