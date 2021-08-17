iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 1.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,615. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83.

