iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.