iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 5,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 50.00% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

