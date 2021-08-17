ironSource Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

IS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of IS opened at $8.98 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,525,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,908,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

