IRISnet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.28 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $116.34 million and $9.28 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.08 or 1.00240358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00914482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.19 or 0.06977468 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,187,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,945,653 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

