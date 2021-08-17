Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

