Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.32 billion, a PE ratio of 357.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.