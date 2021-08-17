Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.