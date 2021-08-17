Investors Financial Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

