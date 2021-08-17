Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $296.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

