Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 166,229 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 393.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 1.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSM. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,005. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

