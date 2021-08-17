Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boralex (BLX)

Boralex (TSE: BLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/9/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25.
- 8/6/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.70 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.51%.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
