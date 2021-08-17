Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boralex (BLX)

Boralex (TSE: BLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25.

8/6/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.70 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

