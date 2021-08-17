Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. 4,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $58.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

