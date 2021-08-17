Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 252,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.