Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

