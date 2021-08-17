Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Critical Contrast

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.37 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.50 Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.64 $111.51 million $0.90 15.54

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91%

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.82%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.