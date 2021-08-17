Internet of People Market Capitalization Hits $90,154.83 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 73.4% lower against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $90,154.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars.

