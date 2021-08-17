International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Money Express by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

