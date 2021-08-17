International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 73,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,235,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 2.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

