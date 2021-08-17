International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in International Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,424. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

