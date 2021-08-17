Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 38,614 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $82,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,635,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,584. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

