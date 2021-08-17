Interactive Financial Advisors Has $353,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 1,606,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,514,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

