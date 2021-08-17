Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,170,904.96 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

