Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

