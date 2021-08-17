Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

