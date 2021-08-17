Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 21,963,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

