Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

