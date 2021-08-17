Insider Selling: Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.
Shares of SPB traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.
