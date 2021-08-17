Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 431,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

