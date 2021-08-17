Insider Buying: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.27. 391,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.