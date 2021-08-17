Insider Buying: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APPH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.