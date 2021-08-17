Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0011

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ink has a total market cap of $496,015.91 and $13,865.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00915706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.06963454 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

