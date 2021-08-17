InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.