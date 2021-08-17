Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in July

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,855,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 2,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFSUF shares. Barclays cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

