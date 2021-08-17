InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

