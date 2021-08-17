Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,752 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $44.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.4249 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

