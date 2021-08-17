Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.55. The company had a trading volume of 308,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,690. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion and a PE ratio of -61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.64. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

