Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was up 4.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 12,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,373,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Specifically, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $899.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Immunovant by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

