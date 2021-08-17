ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ICCC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 0.90.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.