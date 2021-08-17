IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

