iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

