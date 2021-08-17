IG Gold Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $52,130.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016726 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

