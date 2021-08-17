IFP Advisors Inc Has $244,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,633.07 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,540.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

