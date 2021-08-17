IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,553,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

