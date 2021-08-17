Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.42.

