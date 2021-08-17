Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

