Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.